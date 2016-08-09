BREAKING NEWS: De Boer appointed new Inter coach

Frank de Boer has been appointed as the new head coach of Inter on a three-year deal, the club have announced.

Inter have acted swiftly to replace Roberto Mancini, who left his role at San Siro on Monday amid reports of a dispute with Suning Holdings Group, the club's new owners.

De Boer quickly emerged as the favourite to take the reins and the former Ajax boss's arrival has now been confirmed.

"F.C. Internazionale Milano confirms that Dutchman Frank de Boer will be unveiled as the club's new head coach at a press conference today at 14:00CET at the Centro Sportivo Angelo Moratti," a club statement confirmed.

"De Boer will join the Nerazzurri on a three-year contract and will take charge of first team training this afternoon.

"The Dutchman brings with him a wealth of international experience having played at the highest level for both club and country."

Mancini returned to San Siro in 2014, having led the club to three consecutive Serie A titles during his first stint in charge, but the former Manchester City boss is thought to have been at loggerheads with Inter's hierarchy over the club's transfer policy.

The 51-year-old has also overseen a poor pre-season, which culminated in a 6-1 rout at the hands of Tottenham on Friday, while they also suffered convincing defeats to Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

De Boer is now tasked with stabilising and rebuilding the club following a short spell out of coaching, after his decision to step aside at Ajax at the end of last season.

Following a decorated playing career, De Boer's first senior coaching role saw him assist Bert van Marwijk in Netherlands' 2010 World Cup campaign, where they were beaten by Spain in the final.

A six-year spell in charge of Ajax - for whom he played over 300 games - followed and he steered them to four successive Eredivisie titles, a first in the club's history.

Last season was a disappointing one for the Dutch giants, though, as they exited the Europa League in the group stages after a failing to qualify for the Champions League, while they were pipped to the domestic title by arch-rivals PSV on the final day of the campaign.

Everton were reportedly interested in De Boer before turning to Ronald Koeman.

Inter, who finished fourth last term, begin their season away to Chievo on August 21.