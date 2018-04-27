BREAKING NEWS: Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Emery joined the Parisian giants in June 2016 after leading Sevilla to three successive Europa League triumphs.

That European pedigree seduced PSG and their Qatari owners, for whom Champions League success remains the Holy Grail.

However, he has struggled to replicate that continental success at the Parc des Princes. Last season, PSG were the victims of a remarkable comeback from Barcelona, who overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit to advance to the quarter-finals.

And they fell at the same last-16 stage again this term, this time to Real Madrid.

The Madrid defeat was widely seen as the tie that ended Emery's chances of staying on, despite his side regaining the Ligue 1 title from Monaco earlier this month.

Speculation suggesting he was set to be sacked has intensified in recent weeks, with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel widely touted to be his successor.

But Emery has opted to leave on his own terms. Speaking in a news conference ahead of PSG's clash with Guingamp on Sunday, Emery said: "I have communicated my departure to the players.

"I thank president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting director Antero Henrique, the supporters and the players for these past two seasons."