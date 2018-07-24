BREAKING NEWS: Everton seal Richarlison deal
Marco Silva has made his first major statement as Everton manager, luring Brazilian winger Richarlison away from Watford.
Winger Richarlison has been reunited with former manager Marco Silva at Everton after completing a move from Premier League rivals Watford.
The 21-year-old arrives at Goodison Park for an undisclosed fee, although it is believed to be close to the club-record £45million they splashed on Gylfi Sigurdsson last season.
Richarlison has signed a five-year deal and becomes Silva's first signing since his appointment at the end of May.
The former Fluminense player enjoyed a fine start to life in the Premier League last term as he netted five goals by mid-November under the guidance of the then-Hornets boss.
