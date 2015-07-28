BREAKING NEWS: Filipe Luis completes Atletico return

Filipe Luis has returned to Atletico Madrid after just one season with Chelsea, signing a four-year deal at the Vicente Calderon.

The Brazil international moved to Stamford Bridge from Atleti in July last year, having won La Liga as well as reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2013-14.

However, the left-back struggled to displace Cesar Azpilicueta in Jose Mourinho's starting XI - making the majority of his 20 starts in cup competitions.

Filipe Luis started just nine times in Chelsea's successful Premier League campaign and returns to a club he previously spent fours with.

He returns to a club buoyed by close-season signings such as Jackson Martinez, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Stefan Savic.