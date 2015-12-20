BREAKING NEWS: Guardiola out, Ancelotti in - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola will leave the club at the end of the season and be replaced by former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed to Bild.

Reports this week suggested Guardiola had made the decision not to renew his contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions, and chairman Rummenigge has now confirmed that the Spaniard will indeed say farewell to the Allianz Arena come June 2016.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, was sacked by Madrid at the end of last season after a two-year spell in charge, which had seen him win the Champions League in his first campaign.

Rummenigge said: "We are grateful to Guardiola for everything he has given our club and hope that we will celebrate many successes together this season.

"With Ancelotti, he is again a very successful coach for Bayern. We look forward to working together."

Rummenigge also told Bild that Ancelotti had agreed to sign a three-year contract with Bayern.

Guardiola replaced Jupp Heynckes at Bayern ahead of the 2013-14 campaign and guided them to the domestic double in his first season at the helm, as well as winning the Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup.

He added a second Bundesliga title in 2014-15, but Champions League success has evaded him so far at Bayern, going out in the semi-finals twice.

The former Barcelona coach can still win the treble with Bayern this season, with the Bavarians topping the Bundesliga table halfway through the season, having reached the round of 16 in the Champions League as well as making it to the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

Guardiola, who has been linked with clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, has yet to reveal where he will continue his coaching career.