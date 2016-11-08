BREAKING NEWS: Inter bring in Pioli after De Boer dismissal

Inter have turned to former Lazio head coach Stefano Pioli as the man to turn their stuttering start to the season around.

The Nerazzurri sacked Frank de Boer last week following their 1-0 Serie A defeat to Sampdoria, the Dutchman having only overseen two wins from their previous eight matches in all competitions.

Marcelino and Pioli were heavily linked as De Boer's replacement, but it is the latter who has been tasked with reviving their fortunes.

Pioli, 51, has agreed a two-year contract at San Siro and will lead Inter for the first time in the Milan derby after the international break.

Inter become Pioli's 11th club, with his previous tenure at Lazio having seen him guide the club to third place in his first season, but his second campaign was not as prosperous and he was sacked in April after a 4-1 defeat to city rivals Roma.

Despite significant investment ahead of the 2016-17 season, Inter have struggled to live up to expectations with only five wins in 12 league matches.

The latest was a 3-0 victory over Crotone under the guidance of interim boss Stefano Vecchi, but that only lifted Inter into ninth position.

Hopes of a strong European campaign are also hanging in the balance as they sit bottom of Europa League Group K after three defeats in four matches.