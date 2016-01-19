BREAKING NEWS: Juventus seal €6m deal for Mandragora
Rolando Mandragora has agreed a deal to join Juventus from fellow Serie A side Genoa.
Juventus have announced the signing of Genoa midfielder Rolando Mandragora for an initial fee of €6million.
The 18-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A champions and will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Pescara.
Juve have confirmed the transfer fee could double to €12m depending on the player's achievements in Turin.
Former Napoli and Inter defender Hugo Campagnaro described the midfielder as having "enormous potential" this week.
"He has an uncommon head for someone of his age," he told Tuttosport. "His movement is reminiscent of Thiago Motta but I can see the tactics and cunning of Javier Mascherano in him."
Mandragora has made 16 appearances for promotion-chasing Pescara in Serie B so far this season.
