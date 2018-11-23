BREAKING NEWS: Knee injury sidelines Manchester City's Mendy for three months

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy will miss up to 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Mendy, 24, withdrew from the France squad over the international break with what was described by the French Football Federation (FFF) as "a sprained left knee and meniscus injury".

City confirmed the injury-prone defender was operated on following medical checks at Dr. Ramon Cugat's clinic in Barcelona and Guardiola has now revealed the expected lay-off to be between 10 and 12 weeks.

The setback comes as a bitter blow for Mendy, who had battled back to fitness this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in September 2017.