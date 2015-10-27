BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool-Bournemouth to go ahead as planned as Anfield reopens
Wednesday's League Cup match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will go ahead as Anfield has been reopened after a temporary closure.
Liverpool have announced that Wednesday's League Cup encounter with AFC Bournemouth will go ahead as planned.
Anfield was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure on Tuesday due to an incident.
The situation has since been resolved, though, and Wednesday's match will therefore take place as scheduled, with Anfield unaffected by the incident that led to the temporary closure.
