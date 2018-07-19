BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool sign Alisson in world-record deal
Liverpool have signed Brazil international Alisson in a deal that makes the 25-year-old the world's most expensive goalkeeper.
Liverpool have announced the signing of Brazil international Alisson from Roma for a fee that could rise to £65million, a deal that smashes the record for the world's most expensive goalkeeper.
The 25-year-old was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and Chelsea after his performances for last season's Champions League semi-finalists and for Brazil at the World Cup.
However, he has signed a long-term contract at Liverpool after the Reds reached an agreement with Roma on Thursday.
The fee - an initial £56m with a further £9m in potential add-ons - eclipses the £34.7m that took Ederson from Benfica to Manchester City in 2017, which was the most any club had paid for a goalkeeper, in sterling, at the time.
Alisson is set to take over as number one from Loris Karius, who came under fire after his mistakes led to two goals in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May.
The Brazilian made 37 Serie A appearances for Roma in 2017-18 and shone during the club's run to the last four of Europe's premier club competition, where they lost 7-6 on aggregate to Liverpool.
"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning," said Alisson.
"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.
"You can be certain that I'll give my all."
