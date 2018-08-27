BREAKING NEWS: Lyon ordered to play next home Champions League game behind closed doors
UEFA has punished Ligue 1 club Lyon for the crowd disturbances that occurred prior to their Europa League tie with CSKA Moscow in March.
Lyon's first home Champions League group-stage game will be played behind closed doors as a result of crowd trouble against CSKA Moscow last season, UEFA has confirmed.
The governing body charged the French club under multiple counts, including throwing of objects, setting off of fireworks, crowd disturbances, racist behaviour and blocking stairways.
As a result, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has fined Lyon €100,000 and determined that the next European game they host must be played without fans in attendance.
A ban for another home fixture has been deferred for a two-year probationary period.
Lyon were already in the midst of a two-year suspended ban imposed by the CEDB following crowd trouble in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Besiktas in 2017.
