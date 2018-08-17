BREAKING NEWS: Marchisio leaves Juventus

Claudio Marchisio has left Serie A champions Juventus after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old midfielder, capped 55 times by Italy, made his first-team breakthrough in 2006-07 as Juve tackled Serie B in the wake of the Calciopoli scandal.

He spent the following season on loan at Empoli and returned to become a first-team fixture in Turin, making a total of 389 appearances, scoring 37 goals.

Marchisio won the first of seven consecutive Scudetti in 2011-12 and also has four winners' medals from the Coppa Italia.

Injury problems have blighted him, however, particularly in the aftermath of a ruptured cruciate ligament suffered in April 2016.

25 unforgettable years in black and white draw to a close for Thank you for everything, Claudio! August 17, 2018

"Today marks the end of Claudio Marchisio's Juventus career following the agreed termination of his contract," read a statement on Juve's official website, in which the club paid a glowing tribute to their long-serving player.

"With every battle competed, every ripple of the net and every trophy raised, his childhood dreams kept coming true. In truth, we all lived our dreams side by side with Claudio. Watching him grow and become, year after year, a man, husband and father filled all of us Bianconeri with a unique sense of gratification.

"Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour.

Non riesco a smettere di guardare questa fotografia e queste strisce su cui ho scritto la mia vita di uomo e di calciatore.Amo questa maglia al punto che, nonostante tutto, sono convinto che il bene della squadra venga prima. Sempre. August 17, 2018

"And it will be a pleasure to keep following him, with whichever shirt he will wear in the future. For the black and white stripes, as we know, will always form an indelible part of him and his story.

"Thanks for everything, Claudio! We wish you the very best."

Friday marks the transfer deadline for Serie A clubs, while Marchisio has also been linked to a potential MLS switch.