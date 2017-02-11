BREAKING NEWS: Neymar passes Ronaldinho for Barcelona goals
Barcelona forward Neymar scored against Alaves to reach 95 Barcelona goals, one more than compatriot and club icon Ronaldinho.
After equalling his fellow Brazilian's tally during last month's 4-0 LaLiga victory at Eibar, Neymar's goal after 40 minutes moved him on to 95 strikes for Barca.
Ronaldinho is a Barca icon having won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League in a five-year spell with the club between 2003 and 2008.
Aged just 24 and with a contract until 2021, Neymar will expect to continue climbing a Barca goalscoring list that still has legendary names like Samuel Eto'o, Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert above him.
Leader Lionel Messi represents an unrealistic target, though – he has an astonishing 484 club goals and is still going strong.
Neymar joined Barca from Santos in 2013.
