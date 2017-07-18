BREAKING NEWS: RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe

Royal Spanish Football Federation president Angel Maria Villar has been arrested as part of an anti-corruption investigation, according to reports in Spain.

The 67-year-old was detained by the Guardia Civil early on Tuesday following an order issued by Spain's High Court and under the supervision of judge Santiago Pedraz, EFE said.

It has been reported that Villar's son, Gorka, and Juan Padron, the economic vice-president of the RFEF, have also been arrested.

The arrests are said to have been conducted as part of 'Operation Soule', an investigation into alleged corruption jointly organised by the High Court and the Anti-Corruption Office.

Villar, a senior FIFA vice-president, has been arrested on suspicion of falsifying documents, private corruption and of misappropriation, according to Marca.

It is alleged that he sought favours to boost his campaign for re-election as the head of the RFEF. Villar, who has held the post since 1988, won a clear majority at the elections in May.

Police have also reportedly raided offices at the RFEF headquarters in Madrid's Las Rozas district.

The RFEF has yet to make any comment.