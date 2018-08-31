BREAKING NEWS: Schmeichel pens long-term Leicester deal

Kasper Schmeichel has signed a five-year contract extension with Leicester City, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel joined Leicester from Leeds United in 2011 and was one of the stars of the Foxes' remarkable march to the Premier League title in 2015-16.

Fresh terms running until 2023 will take the 31-year-old into a second decade with the club after he impressed during his country's run to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

Schmeichel's future was the subject of transfer speculation after those displays for Denmark but he has joined fellow fans' favourite Jamie Vardy in securing a renewed deal at the King Power Stadium.

Five more years to continue what's been an amazing journey at this club. August 31, 2018

"I'm very happy to be here for many more years," he told Leicester's official website.

"I've spent the majority of my career at Leicester now and had some amazing times here, so hopefully we'll have some more.

"I've felt at home at this club from day one, so I'd like to thank the fans for the support they've given me and also the owners, who've played a huge part in my career.

"I want to bring more success to this club as I've loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction."

Leicester will aim to continue an impressive start of their own when they host early season pacesetters Liverpool on Saturday.

Claude Puel's men were narrowly beaten in their Premier League opener against Manchester United but have since recorded back-to-back wins over Wolves and Southampton.