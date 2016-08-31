BREAKING NEWS: Sunderland seal Ndong deal

Sunderland have signed midfielder Didier Ndong from Ligue 1 side Lorient for a fee of €16million.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year deal on Wearside and becomes David Moyes' seventh singing since succeeding England boss Sam Allardyce as manager at the Stadium of Light.



Ndong, who has 18 caps for Gabon, told Sunderland's official website: "I am very proud and happy to sign for Sunderland. This is a new adventure for me and to play in the Premier League is a dream come true.



"Maybe the Sunderland fans don't know me yet, but I promise that they will quickly discover that I will give everything for them and the club. It will be an honour to wear the Sunderland shirt and I will wear it with a true understanding of what it means.



"I am excited to meet everyone at the club, to see the stadium and of course the fans, who I have heard so many good things about. Today is the most beautiful day of my life."

Ndong could be joined in the Sunderland midfield by Yann M'Vila, with the Rubin Kazan player being heavily tipped for a return to the club where he impressed on loan last season.