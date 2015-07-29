BREAKING NEWS: Szczesny seals Roma switch

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has completed his move to Roma in a season-long loan deal.

The Poland international revealed on Sunday that he was destined for the Eternal City outfit after Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger last week stated that a deal was "pretty much done".

Wenger stressed that Szczesny, 25, still has a long-term future at the London club, but he will get his first experience of playing in Serie A with Rudi Garcia's side in the 2015/16 campaign.

An Arsenal statement on Wednesday confirmed the move and stated: "The Poland international joins AS Roma for the opportunity of regular first-team football this term.

"Everyone at Arsenal would like to wish Wojciech well for his time in Italy."

Szczesny has made 181 appearances for Arsenal, but lost his place to David Ospina last term and slipped further down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium following the recent signing of Petr Cech from Chelsea.

Speaking to Roma TV, Szczesny said: "I've come here to win games and trophies with AS Roma and I believe that the team is strong enough to do so.

"I think there's great potential. I know the faces of the players and I know their names, so hopefully I will settle in very quickly."