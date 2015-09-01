BREAKING NEWS: West Ham land Jelavic

West Ham have continued their late business in the final throes of the transfer window with the signing of Croatian striker Nikica Jelavic from Hull City.

The 30-year-old was part of the Hull side relegated to the Championship last term, having joined from Everton in 2014, but will link up with Slaven Bilic at Upton Park having passed a medical and signed a contract.

Jelavic worked with Bilic as part of the Croatian national team set-up and joins Alex Song and Victor Moses in moving to east London on deadline day.

Despite an injury-hit campaign last time out, Jelavic managed eight Premier League goals, with Michail Antonio and Emmanuel Adebayor among those reported as further attacking targets for West Ham.