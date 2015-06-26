BREAKING NEWS: West Ham sign Payet

Dimitri Payet has completed his move from Marseille to West Ham, signing a five-year contract with an option for an additional 12 months after the two clubs agreed an "undisclosed eight-figure fee".

Payet had been heavily linked with a move to Upton Park and Marseille revealed on Thursday that they had accepted a West Ham bid, while also urging the France international to stay.

Their efforts to keep the midfielder ultimately proved in vain and West Ham confirmed his arrival on Friday.

Payet told West Ham's official website that manager Slaven Bilic had been a big factor in his decision to join the club.

"West Ham really showed me that they wanted me to come, both the joint-chairmen and the manager," said the 28-year-old.

"That's very important for me. I was also keen to sign up to a clear project. West Ham’s is very interesting and matches perfectly with my ambitions.

"Firstly I spoke with the manager, who really wished for me to come here and had been watching me a lot. He made it clear that he wanted me to sign and that too was important in my choice.

"I'm an attacking footballer so for sure I like attacking football and that they're counting on me to help achieve that gives me a sense of responsibility. The fact that I'm here is also down to that.

"I'm very happy to be here. It’s true that it's taken a little while but that's normal, negotiations are like that. But now that it's done, I'm very happy."

Payet becomes West Ham's third signing of the close-season, following Pedro Obiang and Darren Randolph to the club.