Bremen complete Johannsson swoop

Werder Bremen have completed the signing of United States international Aron Johannsson from AZ.

Johannsson moved to the Eredivisie in January 2013 and has scored 29 goals in 60 league appearances for the club.

The 24-year-old striker, who has scored four goals in 17 appearances for USA, will now continue his career in the Bundesliga after signing a four-year deal with Bremen.

"This is the right step to move forward in my development," Johannsson told Bremen's official website.

"Werder Bremen is a great club where I will do my utmost to develop myself and to make my contribution to the team's success."