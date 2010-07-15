Bremen consider cashing in on Ozil

Carlo Ancelotti, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are all believed to be tracking the midfielder, who was one of Germany’s star performers at the World Cup and will be a free agent next summer unless he signs a new deal.

GEAR:Get a Germany shirt

With Ozil currently being valued at around £18 million, the Bundesliga side could profit greatly from flogging their prize asset now should the two parties fail to agree terms.

Speaking about the 21-year-old's future at the Weserstadion, club general director Klaus Allof told Bild: “We’re keen to hold on to Mesut for a couple more seasons and we want him to sign a new deal with us.

“However, if that turns out to be impossible, we might have to look at other solutions”

Ozil has already revealed that, should he leave Werder, his preferred choice would be either Chelsea or Manchester United, although Emirates Stadium boss Arsene Wenger has spoken of his considerable admiration for the Gelsenkirchen-born international.

His need for an attacking midfielder will be all the greater should Gunners' captain Cesc Fabregas return to Barcelona before the start of the new season.

Stamford Bridge supremo Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a move for the youngster following the departures from his midfield of Michael Ballack and Joe Cole.

While Ferguson will soon be on the lookout for replacements for Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs at Old Trafford, with Owen Hargreaves' comeback from long term injury recently suffering another setback.

Ozil's impressive showings in South Africa have also led to links with both Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

By Nick Poyser

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook