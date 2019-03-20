‘I want cans, I want Brendan Rodgers back, I want a job' – Armed Celtic fan's demands police during siege

A Celtic fan armed with a weapon demanded that Brendan Rodgers return to Parkhead during a siege situation in Paisley, Scotland.

Rodgers ended his three-year tenure as Bhoys manager to replace Claude Puel as Leicester boss in February 2019.

The Northern Irishman was roundly criticised by Celtic fans for his decision to depart in the middle of the season, with one banner seen at Parkhead labelling him a “fraud” and “never a Celt”.

Rodgers admitted he was “sad” to see such a reaction from supporters, but defended his record in Glasgow and insisted he had the right to make a career decision.

But one Celtic fan has seemingly found it difficult to move on, locking himself inside a flat and allegedly telling armed police: “I want a bag of cans, I want Brendan Rodgers back, I want a job.”

“At 11.15pm on Monday, March 18, officers received reports of a male causing a disturbance on Springbank Road, Paisley,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

"Armed police and a negotiator were dispatched to the scene. At 00.05 a 31-year-old man was detained and taken for hospital assessment.

"No one was injured. The 31-year-old was then arrested and charged. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

