Brighton boss Garcia excited by Lingard loan

Lingard has joined from Manchester United until the end of the season, having already enjoyed a loan spell in the Championship with Birmingham City earlier in the campaign.

He made an immediate impact at St Andrew's with four goals on debut, but returned to Old Trafford in December when his deal came to an end.

Garcia is confident Lingard can make an immediate impact as Brighton, currently eighth in England's second tier, seek to gain a play-off place.

"We are delighted we have finally secured Jesse until the end of the season," the Spaniard said. "He is one of the most exciting young English strikers and has already created a lot of interest following his successful loan spell at Birmingham.

"We worked hard to secure a talent who has already shown he can play at Championship level, and I am very pleased to have added Jesse to our striking options.

"He has an excellent pedigree, having come through the academy at Old Trafford, and there is no doubt that he has a lot of talent and ability; I am really looking forward to working with him."

Lingard will be immediately available to make his Brighton debut against Milwall at the New Den on Saturday.