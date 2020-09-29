Brighton boss Graham Potter to make changes for Manchester United clash

Brighton boss Graham Potter will once again make wholesale changes in the Carabao Cup when Manchester United visit the Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Potter has changed his entire starting XI for victories over Portsmouth and Preston in the two previous rounds.

Alexis Mac Allister, who scored against Pompey and North End, is available to feature after recovering from fatigue, while the likes of Dan Burn, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are likely to be given further opportunities to impress.

Seagulls midfielder Yves Bissouma completes a three-match ban following his red card at Newcastle on September 20.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to again make several changes himself, saying his side was likely to look similar to the line-up that beat Luton 3-0 a week ago.

Solskjaer made 10 changes for that match, bringing in the likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with Harry Maguire the only player to keep his place from the side that had played in the league.

One player that will not be involved is Andreas Pereira, who is close to joining Lazio on loan for the rest of the season.

Phil Jones is the only player currently sidelined for United.