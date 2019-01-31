Brighton complete double deal on deadline day

Brighton and Hove Albion have beaten Thursday's transfer deadline to make two new signings.

Jan Mlakar has joined from Maribor and Tudor-Cristian Baluta arrives from Viitorul Constanta, both for undisclosed fees.

However, the duo will remain with their clubs on loan until the end of the season under the terms of their deals.

Mlakar, a 20-year-old striker, and Baluta, 19, have signed three-and-a-half-year contracts with the Premier League club.

"It happened very quickly," Mlaker told Brighton's website. "Two days ago my agent told me that Brighton wanted me here, so I didn't think too much about it and accepted their offer. I'm really glad to be here.

"I know that the club has a lot of history and I've watched their last few games too. I know that they always want to be better, and that's perfect for me.

"Everything here is incredible; I don't think I can count all the pitches! I'm not used to it, but I know the players here have everything to improve. I still can't believe that I've signed for such a good club. I will need to take a few days for it to sink in."

Albion have completed the signing of Tudor-Cristian Baluta on a three-and-a-half-year deal.



Welcome to the club Tudor!



Breaking news brought to you by @eToro#BHAFC pic.twitter.com/vZUsz0R6Wv— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 31, 2019

Baluta, who can play in both midfield and defence, is also thrilled to be joining Brighton.

"I'm very happy to be here - it's a great day for me and to decide to be part of this club is the best decision that I've made," said the Romania international. "I'm really happy and can't wait to get started in the summer, I chose the club because of the facilities and everything here.

"The training ground, the staff, the first team, the stadium - everything is incredible, and I think I've made the right decision. It's always been my dream to play in England and now I'm close to doing that, I can't wait to play for the team."