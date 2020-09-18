Brighton hopeful over Adam Lallana ahead of trip to Newcastle

Brighton boss Graham Potter says Adam Lallana could feature at Newcastle on Sunday as his fitness issues are not as bad as first feared.

Midfielder Lallana, who was plagued by injury problems during his Liverpool career, limped off on his Albion debut.

The England international was reported to be suffering with cramp in Monday’s home defeat to Chelsea but is poised to resume training ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.

Potter was upbeat about the situation and plans to give Lallana – who was making his first senior appearance since early March – as much time as possible to prove he is ready to face Steve Bruce’s Magpies.

“He’s going to join the group today for training, so that’s really positive. The initial concerns, it wasn’t as bad as we thought,” said Potter.

“It’s understandable when you consider Adam’s history.

“But he’s been great since he’s been with us and we’re delighted to have him and we need to try and help him be on the pitch as much as possible.

“We’ll make a decision about that as late as we can to give him the time.

“That decision probably won’t be made until Saturday in terms of how much involvement he will have in the game but he’s got a chance.”

Ben White’s maiden Premier League appearance also ended prematurely against Frank Lampard’s Blues.

The centre-back, who starred on loan at Leeds last term, was forced off late on in the 3-1 defeat by an ankle problem.

Like Lallana, Potter remains hopeful White can be involved this weekend.

“Ben I think will take part in training today, so that’s good. We’ll see how he responds to that,” said Potter.

“It’s a bit like Adam. He’s got a chance for Newcastle but at the moment a little bit too early to say for definite.”