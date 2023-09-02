Brighton's next £100m star? Evan Ferguson hailed after hat-trick against Newcastle

Brighton's 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson looks set to become the Seagulls' next big asset after his hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

The teenage forward scored all three goals, including a superb second, as Roberto De Zerbi's side swept past the Magpies in a comprehensive victory at the Amex.

The Republic of Ireland international opened the scoring after 27 minutes when he pounced on a rebound after Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope failed to hold a long-range shot from Billy Gilmour.

Ferguson then added a second from distance after 65 minutes and completed his hat-trick with a deflected effort shortly afterwards as Brighton stormed into a 3-0 lead before Callum Wilson's late consolation for the visitors.

"I'm happy for him today, not just for the goals," De Zerbi said after the match. "Pleased for his performance, especially in first half. He found the right positions.

"Newcastle defended 4-4-1, and there was space for him. He understood where the space was. He is working to complete his qualities."

Ferguson also earned praise from former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton.

"He could not be at a better club at the moment than Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi," Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"At 18 years old he has great physicality. Just imagine Evan Ferguson in another three or four years with the development he will have."

The teenager becomes the sixth-youngest player to score a Premier League hat-trick and joined Erling Haaland and Son Heung-min in netting three goals on Saturday.

"It's good company to keep," the 18-year-old told Match of the Day.

