Brighton's Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed will serve a three-match ban after the Football Association upheld a charge of violent conduct.

The Israel international scored the decisive goal in Brighton's 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, but appeared to stamp on opposition defender DeAndre Yedlin during the closing stages of the contest.

Hemed denied the FA charge for the incident, which was missed by the match officials but caught on video, although his appeal was rejected following a review by an independent regulatory commission.

The 30-year-old will miss Brighton's Premier League games against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

Brighton sit 13th in the table, with seven points from their opening six matches.