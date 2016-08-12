Bring on Zlatan - Bournemouth boss Howe

Eddie Howe says Bournemouth will not be overawed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Manchester United on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic is set to make his Premier League bow at the Vitality Stadium following his free transfer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain with much expected of the former Sweden international.

Howe acknowledged Ibrahimovic's ability but insisted it would be wrong to pick out just one player in Jose Mourinho's expensively assembled squad.

He told reporters at his news conference: "Ibrahimovic is a real talent.

"It's great to see him here in the Premier League but we won't be in awe of him, we'll be trying to keep him quiet.

"Of course he's a good player but they have quality all over the pitch, from the full backs in [Antonio] Valencia and [Luke] Shaw up to Ibrahimovic up top, we need to prepare to deal with them all."

Bournemouth defied the odds to stay up with ease last season and Howe is excited at United's arrival on the opening weekend.

He added: "Manchester United coming to Bournemouth is fantastic for us.

"I certainly don't - and I know that the club do not - take that for granted. We are privileged to play in the Premier League and host everyone in the league, but this will be a special one to start.

"That said, we are not going to be overawed by anything, just as we weren't last season. The challenge from the players' perspective is to respond to it all with a positive not negative attitude."

The hosts will be without winger Junior Stanislas due to a hernia injury.

Howe added: "Junior Stanislas is definitely out.

"There are a couple of niggles but in the main the squad is in good shape."