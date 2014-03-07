Brisbane Roar dreaming of signing Roma's Totti

Chris Fong has confirmed that Roar are keen to sign the 37-year-old Roma forward and points to the success that Totti's former international team-mate Alessandro Del Piero has enjoyed in the A-League as a reason why he should consider moving to Australia.

Totti has made 648 appearances for Roma in his 22-year career at the club and has a contract until 2015, but Fong is refused to give up hope of luring him to Brisbane.

"It would be great for Brisbane Roar if we could sign a great champion like Totti," he is reported as saying to the Corriere dello Sport. "He is an incredible player and everybody knows him.

"Del Piero has become an icon at Sydney and Francesco could achieve the same at us.

"He is already a legend and he will be received like a king in Australia – the A-League is on the rise ever since the arrival of Del Piero.

"I know what Totti means to Roma, but you never know in football."

Brisbane currently sit top of the A-League by 13 points from Western Sydney.