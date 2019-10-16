Bristol City sign former Spain Under-21 striker Rodri on short-term deal

Bristol City have signed Spanish striker Rodrigo Rios Lozano on a short-term contract until January.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Spanish second division side Granada in the summer.

Rodri, a former Spain under-21 player, has previous experience in England with Sheffield Wednesday, having also played for Sevilla and 1860 Munich earlier in his career.

City boss Lee Johnson said: “We’d like to welcome Rodri and his family to Bristol City. We want to play with two strikers as much as possible and therefore we need four strikers as an option.

“He’s proved himself in Spanish football and we are looking forward to working with him. While this is an initial short-term arrangement, we hope it works out for him and ourselves in the long term.”

Rodri will join up with his team-mates in time for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Luton.