Brown extends Sunderland stay

Wes Brown will spend a fifth season with Sunderland after signing a new one-year contract with the Premier League club.

The former England defender would have been a free agent at the end of this month, but a deal has been agreed to keep him at the Stadium of Light.

A statement on Sunderland's official website said: "Sunderland AFC defender Wes Brown will extend his stay at the Stadium of Light with a one-year deal until June 2016.

"The experienced defender arrived at Sunderland in 2011, joining from Manchester United, and has made over 80 appearances for the Black Cats.

"One of the most decorated defenders in English football, Brown spent 16 years with Manchester United winning 17 major club honours before making the move to Wearside."

The 35-year-old turned out 28 times in all competitions for Sunderland last season and did enough to convince the club he has a role to play in the 2015-16 campaign under Dick Advocaat.