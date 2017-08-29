Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap

Juventus target Marcelo Brozovic is set to stay with Inter after the clubs failed to agree on a swap deal involving Juan Cuadrado, according to the Croatia international's agent.

Inter have boosted their midfield options in the close-season with the signings of Borja Valero and Matias Vecino from Fiorentina, but Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ever Banega have departed.

Brozovic started the club's Serie A season opener but was an unused substitute against Roma on Sunday.

With the transfer window closing on Thursday, time is running out for any further business and Brozovic's representative, Miroslav Bicanic, expects the player to remain at San Siro despite reported attempts for an exchange with Juve for Cuadrado.

"I believe Brozovic will stay at Inter," Bicanic told Sportske Novosti.

"There was the option of an exchange with Juventus, Cuadrado for Marcelo, but the clubs failed to reach an agreement."

Inter, like Juve, have won their opening two games of the season, following up victory against Fiorentina with Saturday's thrilling 3-1 win at Roma.