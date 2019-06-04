Manchester United hope to blow City out of the water with €80m bid for midfielder - report
Manchester United are hoping to outbid their rivals Manchester City in the race for Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes
According to Jornal de Noticas (via Sportwitness), Manchester United have bid €80million – €55m and €25m in bonuses – for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.
United's bid dwarfs that of Manchester City, who has reportedly bid €50million which included promised player loans.
City's bid has reportedly already been turned down, but United's – which comes to roughly £71 million in sterling – is 'very seducing' according to Jornal de Noticas.
Fernandes is one of the most sought after midfielders in Europe having scored 32 goals last season, shattering Frank Lampard's goalscoring record for a midfielder in the process.
The 24-year-old has previously been quoted saying he doesn't have a preference of destination - only that it must be the Premier League.
