Manchester United hope to blow City out of the water with €80m bid for midfielder - report

According to Jornal de Noticas (via Sportwitness), Manchester United have bid €80million – €55m and €25m in bonuses – for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

United's bid dwarfs that of Manchester City, who has reportedly bid €50million which included promised player loans.

City's bid has reportedly already been turned down, but United's – which comes to roughly £71 million in sterling – is 'very seducing' according to Jornal de Noticas.

Fernandes is one of the most sought after midfielders in Europe having scored 32 goals last season, shattering Frank Lampard's goalscoring record for a midfielder in the process.

The 24-year-old has previously been quoted saying he doesn't have a preference of destination - only that it must be the Premier League.

