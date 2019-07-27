Manchester United receive boost as deal for midfield target edges closer to completion

Bruno Fernandes is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United in the coming days, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian newspaper report that United have finally agreed a deal worth around £63m with Sporting CP.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been trying to land Fernandes for much of the summer as he seeks to strengthen in midfield following the recent exits of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini.

The Portugal international scored a phenomenal 31 goals in 50 games in all competitions last term.

And Solskjaer finally looks set to land his man after several weeks of negotiations between the United hierarchy and their counterparts at Sporting.

The deal for Fernandes does not necessarily mean that Paul Pogba will be joining Real Madrid, although the La Liga giants are increasingly confident of concluding a deal for the World Cup winner.

