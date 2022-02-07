Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn could make Newcastle bows

New signings Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn could be handed Newcastle debuts against Premier League rivals Everton on Tuesday evening.

Former Lyon midfielder Guimaraes and on-loan Aston Villa full-back Targett are in contention, while central defender Burn, who joined the Magpies from Brighton on deadline day, is battling an infected toenail as he bids to join them.

However, striker Callum Wilson (calf) is facing a longer than expected spell on the sidelines and defenders Paul Dummett (calf/shin) and Federico Fernandez (thigh) and midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) are still out, while full-back Jamal Lewis and midfielder Isaac Hayden, who are both injured anyway, have been omitted from the updated 25-man squad along with central defender Ciaran Clark.

New signings Dele Alli and Donny Van De Beek will be in Everton’s squad for the first time.

The pair were both cup-tied for the FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford at the weekend.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who missed that game with a knee problem, returns but defender Ben Godfrey has been ruled out for four to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Trippier, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Allan, Van De Beek, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Alli, Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Branthwaite, Gomes, Gbamin, Townsend, Gray, Tosun, Iwobi.