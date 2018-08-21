Brunt calls time on Northern Ireland career
Northern Ireland have lost 65 caps worth of experience with Chris Brunt stepping away from the international scene.
Chris Brunt has retired from international football 14 years after his Northern Ireland debut.
The 33-year-old West Brom midfielder announced his decision on Tuesday, bringing an end to a career on the world stage that included 65 caps and three goals.
His final appearance came in last year's World Cup qualifying play-off defeat to Switzerland, the same opposition he first featured against in August 2004.
Brunt, who has been with the Baggies since 2007, never featured at a major tournament after a knee injury cruelly denied him a place at Euro 2016.
The end of an era for Brunty...Congratulations on a wonderful international career!August 21, 2018
