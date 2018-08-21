Brunt calls time on Northern Ireland career

Chris Brunt has retired from international football 14 years after his Northern Ireland debut.

The 33-year-old West Brom midfielder announced his decision on Tuesday, bringing an end to a career on the world stage that included 65 caps and three goals.

His final appearance came in last year's World Cup qualifying play-off defeat to Switzerland, the same opposition he first featured against in August 2004.

Brunt, who has been with the Baggies since 2007, never featured at a major tournament after a knee injury cruelly denied him a place at Euro 2016.