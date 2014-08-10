Brunt signs new three-year West Brom deal

Earlier in the close-season, West Brom triggered a clause to keep Brunt at the club for an extra 12 months and the Northern Ireland international has now penned fresh terms until June 2017.

West Brom head coach Alan Irvine is thrilled that his skipper has prolonged his stay at The Hawthorns.

"I'm delighted we have extended Chris' contract by a further two years," Irvine told West Brom's official website.

"He's our captain, has great quality and experience and is clearly a very, very important player for us.

"Chris is an influential figure both on and off the pitch. He has the respect of all the players and staff and is a top-class professional."

Brunt switched to West Brom in August 2007 after the winger impressed at former club Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has gone on to make 230 Premier League appearances for the team and was made skipper in the 2010-11 campaign.