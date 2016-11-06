Buffon joins 600 club in Chievo v Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon has become the fourth player in Serie A history to make 600 appearances in Italy's top flight after starting Juventus' match at Chievo.

The 38-year-old joins former Milan great Paolo Maldini, ex-Inter defender Javier Zanetti and evergreen Roma veteran Francesco Totti in the 600 club.

Maldini leads the way with 647 appearances, while Totti (607) is likely to join Buffon in surpassing Zanetti's mark of 615 games during the current season.

He played 168 times for former employers Parma, with Sunday's match at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi marking a 432nd outing in Juventus colours.

The match is Buffon's 23rd versus Chievo – he has only faced seven Serie A opponents with greater frequency - and comes hot on the heels of the Italy goalkeeper's last career landmark in midweek.

Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw against Lyon was his 100th in Europe's premier competition.

In September, Buffon outstripped Gianluca Pagliuca (592) in becoming the goalkeeper with the most Serie A matches under his belt, while his 973 consecutive minutes without conceding between January and March this year represents another league record.