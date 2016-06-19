Buffon sits out Italy training

Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon sat out training ahead of his side's Euro 2016 Group E clash with Republic or Ireland due to illness.

The Azzurri have already secured top spot in the pool after wins over Belgium and Sweden, with Ireland requiring victory in Lille to stand a chance of going through.

Buffon may well be rested for Wednesday's game, after coming down with a fever.

Antonio Candreva suffered a hamstring injury against Sweden and was also missing from training on Sunday, instead working individually.

The Lazio man, who has been playing as a wing-back in Antonio Conte's 3-5-2 formation, is likely to sit out the Ireland game.

Conte has already suggested he will use the game against Martin O'Neill's men to give some of his fringe players a chance to shine.