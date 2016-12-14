Buffon warns of Roma title threat

Gianluigi Buffon has warned Juventus that Roma have what it takes to dethrone the Serie A champions as the clubs prepare to go head to head on Saturday.

Juve have been the dominant force in Italy for the past five years, during which Roma have twice finished runners-up.

Massimiliano Allegri's side hold a four-point lead over this weekend's visitors and legendary goalkeeper Buffon has no doubt the capital club can last the pace.

"Roma and Napoli, along with Juve, are the teams which have brought some very nice sporting duels in recent years," he told Sky.

"That means that the progress of these teams is significant and I'm talking about Roma and Napoli, their projects are proving to be successful, or at least bringing good results.

"That's why both teams have consistently been in second or third place.

"So for me it's not a surprise and indeed it's a surprise to me whenever Roma slip-up or are stopped, because they're a team who for many years have been very strong, very competitive.

"They have a great coach, great players, a lot of experience and they don't lack anything to try and win the Scudetto."

Luciano Spalletti's Roma have struggled away from home in the top flight this season, taking only 11 points from a possible 24.

The club have not won the Scudetto since 2001.