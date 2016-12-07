Buffon's 50-game Champions League run comes to an end

Gianluigi Buffon's impressive 50-game run of Champions League starts for Juventus came to an end on Wednesday after he was only named as a substitute against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Italy number one has been an ever present for the Bianconeri in Europe's elite club competition since missing their 0-0 draw with BATE on December 10, 2008.

Since that stalemate in Turin, the 38-year-old has made 50 successive starts for the two-time champions of Europe.

However, he has been rested by Massimiliano Allegri with Neto taking his place for Juve's final Group H clash.