Bulgarian defender swigs from beer can thrown onto pitch, scores last-gasp equaliser
Vereya defender Ivan Bandalovski didn't like the contents of his tinnie, but that didn't stop him from being the hero for his side in a Europa League qualifier.
Domestic football isn't completely over everywhere in Europe: on Sunday, Levski Sofia took on Vereya in a Bulgarian play-off match to decide who will make the Europa League next season.
In the 28th minute, Bandalovski spotted a can of beer that had been thrown onto the pitch. With its contents still inside, the defender had a swig before spitting it out.
But having got over the disappointment of not being served ice-cold beer, the 30-year-old later turned brief hero. With Levski leading 1-0 until the 93rd minute, Bandalovski scored an injury-time equaliser to send the match to extra time.
Levski eventually won the match on penalties, though, ruining Bandalovski's big moment.
