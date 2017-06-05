England U20s' Josh Onomah gets ridiculous red card for accidentally treading on opponent while dribbling

England's young lions triumphed to a 1-0 win over Mexico in the U20 World Cup quarter-finals on Monday, meaning Paul Simpson's side will take on Italy in the semi-final on Thursday.

But the victory was far from plain sailing for England, who went down to 10 men in the 72nd minute after Tottenham midfielder Onomah was shown his second yellow card for inadvertently stepping on an opponent's ankle.

Earlier in the day, Italy's Giuseppe Pezzella was shown his marching orders in controversial circumstances despite intervention from a video assistant referee (VAR). On this occasion, referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohammed did not call on the FIFA-backed tech and instead sent Onomah for an early bath.

England's Josh Onomah with one of the most stupid red card's you'll ever see.... June 5, 2017

Understandly, the 19-year-old – who will now miss England's semi-final against Italy – did not take the decision well, kicking the dugout before heading down the tunnel.

Dominic Solanke scored the young Lions' only goal in the 48th minute, sending them through to their first semi-final in the competition since 1993.

