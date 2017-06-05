Even with video assistance, Italy U20 defender gets sent off after Zambia player dives

IN OTHER NEWS... Still got it! Darren Anderton bags brilliant chip at Selhurst Park Video: Cristiano Ronaldo lets out his famous scream when offered a chocolate medal

In the 40th minute of Italy's U20 World Cup quarter-final against Zambia, Chilufya burst into the penalty box before going down in the area.

He had hardly been touched, yet referee Roddy Zambrano was keen to award the African side a penalty after thinking full-back Pezella had brought him down.

It was at this point that the video assistant referee got involved. After a prolonged wait, Zambrano was advised to show Pezzella a straight red card and award Zambia a free-kick just outside the box.

Contact appeared minimal to non-existent – and Chilufya had actually tried to claim a foul off goalkeeper Andrea Zaccagno, who was nowhere near him.

Despite going down to 10 men when a goal down, Italy progressed to the semi-finals after fighting back to 2-2 in the 88th minute and then winning in extra time.

VAR still requires some fine-tuning, it seems. Or just common sense.

Italy play England in the semi-finals on Thursday.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com