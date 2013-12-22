Bundesliga: Gladbach 2 Wolfsburg 2

All the goals came in the second half as Diego's opener was eclipsed in the space of five minutes by a strike from the in-form Raffael and then an excellent free-kick from Venezuelan Juan Arango.

That quick-fire double looked set to condemn the visitors to their first defeat in nine Bundesliga games but substitute Dost had other ideas, ending a long run without a goal when he scored from close range with five minutes to play to leave Wolfsburg fifth and the hosts third ahead of the winter break.

Wolfsburg had plenty of chances before the interval but had to wait until the 53rd minute for the influential Diego to get the breakthrough with a right-foot finish after he was picked out by Ricardo Rodriguez.

The lead was short-lived, though, and Raffael scored his ninth league goal of the season and his fourth in his last five games just six minutes later with a calm finish.

The turnaround was complete when midfielder Arango found the top-right corner of the net with a fine set-piece finish soon after.

Wolfsburg were not to be denied, though, as Dost came off the bench to turn home the leveller after Luis Gustavo had been denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.