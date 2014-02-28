Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 0 Freiburg 0

Although Hertha remain firmly in the running for UEFA Europa League qualification, Jos Luhukay's men have now won just one of their last seven Bundesliga fixtures at the Olympiastadion.

Sami Allagui had a golden opportunity to score inside the first minute of the encounter, but missed the target to set the tone for an evening of frustration.

While seventh-placed Hertha will be annoyed at missing an opportunity to steal a march on their rivals, Freiburg will surely be content with a priceless point in their battle for survival.

Allagui spurned two chances prior to the interval, while the visitors could have moved in front when Vladimir Darida fired straight at Thomas Kraft following a neat passing move.

Darida forced Kraft into further action in the second half, while Freiburg goalkeeper Oliver Baumann made a less-than-convincing stop to deny Adrian Ramos - the primary threat for Hertha in the closing stages.