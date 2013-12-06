Bundesliga: Nuremberg 1 Mainz 1

The hosts were 15 minutes away from claiming victory, at the 15th attempt, only to denied by Okazaki's intervention.

Gertjan Verbeek's men made a bright start and moved ahead after just five minutes thanks to centre-back Per Nilsson's second goal of the season.

The Nuremberg supporters must have thought their side's winless run was set to end, but Okazaki had other ideas, latching on to a hopeful long ball and finishing calmly.

Mainz's goalscorer was withdrawn after his 75th-minute goal, but his replacement, Petar Sliskovic, failed to see out the game after receiving a straight red card in injury time.

Nuremberg remain 17th in the Bundesliga, while Mainz occupy seventh position.