Bundesliga Preview: Bayern v Augsburg

Last season's treble winners have not have not tasted defeat in the German top flight for 36 games, matching the total achieved by Hamburg between 1982 and 1983.

Despite that sensational run, Bayern are just one point clear of closest rivals Borussia Dortmund at the summit, with Jurgen Klopp's men set to face Wolfsburg this weekend.

History is on the side of Pep Guardiola's men as they close in on the remarkable milestone, having won all five of the previous meetings between the sides.

The most recent encounter was back in May, when Thomas Muller, Xherdan Shaqiri and Luiz Gustavo fired Bayern to a 3-0 triumph, but the league leaders have not won more than three matches in a row so far this season - a feat they can achieve against Augsburg.

Bayern are in record-breaking mood of late, having equalled Barcelona's landmark of nine consecutive victories in the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 triumph at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

But the visitors will be in no mood for rolling over, having broken out of a five-game winless run to defeat Mainz 2-1 on Sunday.

Defender Philipp Lahm insists he and his Bayern team-mates have not been distracted by the prospect of setting a new record, which came under threat when they trailed to Hoffenheim last time out before recovering to win 2-1.

"You don't start playing football in order to break records but once the opportunity's there, you're obviously going to try and take it," the 29-year-old is quoted as saying by the Bundesliga website.

"We've put in a lot of hard work to get to this point and if you look at the history of the Bundesliga, going so many games without losing is something that just doesn't really happen."

Arjen Robben (groin) is a doubt after missing Tuesday's Champions League clash, while Thiago Alcantara continues his rehabilitation following an ankle injury.

Claudio Pizarro (thigh) and Shaqiri (thigh) are also sidelined and unlikely to be ready for a return.

Raul Bobadilla is yet to make his return from a knee injury for Augsburg, while Dominik Reinhardt and Panagiotis Vlachodimos are likely to miss out with tendon problems.