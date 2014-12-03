Bundesliga Preview: BVB look to lift the gloom

Dortmund's 2-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday saw them slip to the bottom of the table after 13 games and piled more pressure on Jurgen Klopp.

The charismatic coach has masterminded only three Bundesliga wins all season and their campaign reached a new low when they dropped to the foot of the table last weekend following an eighth defeat.

Klopp continues to believe his squad can turn things around, and says he does not need a vote of confidence ahead of the clash with a Hoffenheim side sitting in seventh place after beating Hannover 4-3 last weekend.

Second-bottom Hamburg will be eyeing a third successive home victory when they face out-of-form Mainz, who are without a win in their last five matches.

Stuttgart moved off the bottom last weekend with a comfortable 4-1 win at Freiburg and on Saturday face Roberto Di Matteo's Schalke, a side that have won their last two league matches and sit sixth in the table.

Leaders Bayern Munich will put their unbeaten run on the line against third-placed Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

Pep Guardiola's side have only lost once in all competitions this season, against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, but Leverkusen pose one of their toughest tests so far.

"Every team's a threat," said Bayern full-back Rafinha. "Wolfsburg, Gladbach – they're having a really good season – as are Leverkusen.

"We're seven points clear of second place, but that's not enough for us.

"When you play out a draw, that's two points dropped. We have to win as often as possible, at home and away. If we stay focused on ourselves we'll continue to be successful.

Second-placed Wolfsburg travel to Hannover looking for a third away victory of the season in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg have lost their last five meetings, conceding 13 goals in the process, against Hannover so they will be eager to set that record straight on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Augsburg will look to record a fourth successive victory when they travel to Cologne, while Borussia Monchengladbach can end their dismal run of form when they host Hertha Berlin.

Gladbach have not won in the league since November 2 and occupy fifth spot as a result of three consecutive league defeats.

Viktor Skripnik's Werder Bremen side travel to Eintracht Frankfurt looking to build on last weekend's win over Paderborn, while the latter entertain Freiburg.